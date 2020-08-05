Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Maine court to hear arguments about bid to stop hydro plan
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 5, 2020 1:15 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 1:28 am EDT
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s highest court is scheduled to hear arguments on Wednesday about the future of a citizens’ campaign to block a much-debated hydropower project.
The arguments concern the New England Clean Energy Connect, which calls for construction of a 145-mile (233-kilometre) high-voltage power line from Mount Beattie Township on the Canadian border to the regional power grid in Lewiston, Maine. The Maine Public Utilities Commission granted the project a key certificate it needed to move forward, but petitioners gathered enough signatures to put the approval up for a statewide vote.
Central Maine Power has proposed the transmission line. Avangrid Networks, CMP’s parent, sued the state of Maine with a claim the citizens’ initiative was unconstitutional and the vote should be barred.
Opponents of the project have long claimed it would harm Maine wilderness. Supporters have said it would help stabilize electricity rates and support sustainable energy development.