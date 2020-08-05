Loading articles...

InMode: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) _ InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 24 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period.

InMode expects full-year revenue in the range of $156 million to $160 million.

InMode shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INMD

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
#SB400 south of King Rd - reports of a carpet in the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:28 AM
There’s been more rain at #Toronto YYZ in the first 4 days of August than for the entire month of July! So far YYZ…
Latest Weather
Read more