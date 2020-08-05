Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Great-West Lifeco net earnings rise to $863 million amid sale of subsidiary
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 5, 2020 1:17 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT
Great-West Lifeco world headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg on February 19, 2013. Great-West Lifeco Inc. says digital technology investments and markets rebounding from COVID-19 helped almost double its net earnings in its latest quarter. The Winnipeg-based insurer says its net earnings attributable to common shareholders reached $863 million or 93 cents per common share in its second quarter, compared to $459 million or 49 cents per common share for the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. says digital technology investments and markets rebounding from COVID-19 helped almost double its net earnings in its latest quarter.
The Winnipeg-based insurer says its net earnings attributable to common shareholders reached $863 million or 93 cents per share in its second quarter, compared to $459 million or 49 cents per share for the same quarter last year.
Base earnings for the quarter ended June 30 amounted to $706 million or 76 cents per share, up from $627 million or 67 cents per share a year ago.
Great-West beat analyst expectations, which predicted net earnings of 72 cents per share and base earnings of 60 cents per share.
The company shared its results late Tuesday just after it announced it is selling its Canadian subsidiary GLC Asset Management Group Ltd. to Mackenzie Financial Corp. for $175 million in cash. Mackenzie parent IGM Financial Inc. and Great-West are both majority owned by Power Corp. of Canada.
In early afternoon trading, news of the deal and Great-West’s earnings pushed the company’s stock to $25.30, an increase of $1.40 or 5.9 per cent.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.