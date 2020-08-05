Great-West Lifeco net earnings rise to $863 million amid sale of subsidiary

WINNIPEG — Great-West Lifeco Inc. says digital technology investments and markets rebounding from COVID-19 helped almost double its net earnings in its latest quarter.

The Winnipeg-based insurer says its net earnings attributable to common shareholders reached $863 million or 93 cents per share in its second quarter, compared to $459 million or 49 cents per share for the same quarter last year.

Base earnings for the quarter ended June 30 amounted to $706 million or 76 cents per share, up from $627 million or 67 cents per share a year ago.

Great-West beat analyst expectations, which predicted net earnings of 72 cents per share and base earnings of 60 cents per share.

The company shared its results late Tuesday just after it announced it is selling its Canadian subsidiary GLC Asset Management Group Ltd. to Mackenzie Financial Corp. for $175 million in cash. Mackenzie parent IGM Financial Inc. and Great-West are both majority owned by Power Corp. of Canada.

In early afternoon trading, news of the deal and Great-West’s earnings pushed the company’s stock to $25.30, an increase of $1.40 or 5.9 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GWO, TSX:POW)

The Canadian Press