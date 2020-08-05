Loading articles...

FRP Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 43 cents.

The real estate company posted revenue of $5.8 million in the period.

FRP Holdings shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRPH

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
Collision NB 410 approaching Derry - two left lanes and the right ramp lane blocked. #NB410
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:28 AM
There’s been more rain at #Toronto YYZ in the first 4 days of August than for the entire month of July! So far YYZ…
Latest Weather
Read more