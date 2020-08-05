Loading articles...

French president travelling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is travelling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the country after a massive, deadly explosion.

Macron’s office told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the French leader will meet with Lebanese political leaders. It provided no further details.

Lebanon is a former French protectorate and the countries retain close political and economic ties.

France is also sending several tons of aid and emergency workers after the explosion, which killed at least 100 people and wounded thousands.

The Associated Press

