Fiverr: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Fiverr International Lt. (FVRR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $124,000 in its second quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The online marketplace for freelance services posted revenue of $47.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Fiverr said it expects revenue in the range of $48 million to $49 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $177.5 million to $179.5 million.

Fiverr shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than quadrupled in the last 12 months.

