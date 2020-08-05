Loading articles...

Fire kills 8 coronavirus patients in Indian hospital

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 10:58 pm EDT

NEW DELHI — A fire killed eight coronavirus patients at a hospital in western India early Thursday, fire officials said.

Firefighters and 15 fire engines contained the fire to the intensive care unit at Shrey Hospital and it was extinguished in half an hour, fire officer Yusuf Khan said. The cause of the fire at the hospital in the city of Ahmadabad was being investigated.

Thirty-five patients were shifted to other hospitals, he said.

Fires are common in buildings in India because of poor safety standards with inadequate fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and fire alarm systems.

The Associated Press

