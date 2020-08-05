Loading articles...

Evogene: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Aug 5, 2020

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its second quarter.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $298,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.37.

