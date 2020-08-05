How close are we to a Covid-19 vaccine, really?

In today’s Big Story podcast, there’s a ton of good news about various Covid-19 vaccine trials moving to Phase Three. What does that actually mean? Some companies might even begin production now, hoping for positive results, in order to meet global demand should the vaccine be proven to work. Politicians keep touting early 2021 as a target, but…

What do we still need for these vaccines to be proven effective? Who makes that call and what goes into it? What role will politics play? Can we even hope to make enough to treat everyone? And what if some people refuse to take a vaccine that’s been cleared for use?

GUEST: Ivan Semeniuk, Health Reporter, The Globe and Mail

