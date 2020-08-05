Loading articles...

ConforMIS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:44 pm EDT

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) _ ConforMIS Inc. (CFMS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 75 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.63.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFMS

The Associated Press

