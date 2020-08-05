Loading articles...

CDW: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (AP) _ CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $189.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.31. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $4.37 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.32 billion.

CDW shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW

The Associated Press

