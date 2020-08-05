Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna to get doses of COVID-19 vaccines
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 5, 2020 10:03 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 10:37 am EDT
In this May 25, 2020, file photo, a lab technician extracts a portion of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate during testing at the Chula Vaccine Research Center, run by Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, Thailand. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sakchai Lalit
Canada is signing deals with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and U.S.-based biotech firm Moderna to procure millions of doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccines.
Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced the deals Wednesday morning in Toronto, which will see Canada get access to the vaccines if they prove to be both safe and effective.
Both companies began Phase 3 clinical trials of their vaccine candidates in the last week, large-scale tests to determine how well the vaccines work.
Earlier in July both Pfizer and Moderna reported positive results from smaller trials.
The Phase 3 trials will both test the vaccines on 30,000 people, and results are expected in the fall.
Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam warned Tuesday about expecting a vaccine to provide a quick end to the pandemic, saying they provide hope but likely no silver bullet for the novel coronavirus.