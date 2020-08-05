Loading articles...

Bellerophon Therapeutics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 8:58 am EDT

WARREN, N.J. (AP) _ Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.8 million in its second quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.

Bellerophon Therapeutics shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

