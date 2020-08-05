Loading articles...

AC Immune: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 5, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ AC Immune SA (ACIU) on Wednesday reported a loss of $16.3 million in its second quarter.

The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

AC Immune shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIU

The Associated Press

