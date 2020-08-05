3D Systems: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) _ 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rock Hill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The maker of 3D printers posted revenue of $112.1 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $117.6 million.

3D Systems shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.06, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DDD

The Associated Press