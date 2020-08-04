Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in midtown stabbing, suspect arrested

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 8:11 pm EDT

A woman has been taken to hospital after being stabbed near Yonge Street and Broadway Avenue. CITYNEWS/Rick Helinski

A woman suffered serious injuries in a midtown stabbing on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call for a stabbing in the Yonge Street and Broadway Avenue area around 7 p.m.

Officers found a woman with a stab wound and she was taken to a trauma centre via emergency run. Her injuries are considered serious but non-life threatening.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man, was taken into custody by police.

