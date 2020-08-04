What is it like watching an NHL game with no fans?

Welcome to playoff hockey — in August, during a global pandemic.

There are a lot of firsts for the NHL as teams start their quest to raise Lord Stanley this year.

The Leafs faced off against the Columbus Blue Jackets for their first-ever postseason meeting between the two franchises on Sunday night. The puck drops on game two Tuesday afternoon. They are still in the qualifier round hoping to get to the playoffs, but still — it’s hockey!

Nothing about Sunday’s game was normal. We are watching NHL playoff hockey in August and there are no fans inside the arena or outside.

Last year during the Leafs (brief) playoff appearance, fans lined up around the building to watch the game in Maple Leafs Square on the big screen with thousands of fans.

An empty Maple Leafs Square during Game 1 of the Leafs vs Blue Jackets series. August, 2020. CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

This year less than an hour to puck drop and the square was quiet. The area is even blocked off to fans for player buses but a few fans still could be seen around the barricades to try and get a glimpse of the players getting off the bus before the game.

Signs were put up around the Scotiabank Arena reminding those inside that hockey may be back but we are still in the midst of a global pandemic. August, 2020. CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

Entering the arena, there are signs everywhere reminding you that we are in the middle of a global pandemic. There are giant signs reiterating the mandatory mask policy, hand washing reminders, social distancing signs and even NHL branded hand sanitizers at all the media stations, for the handful of media that were allowed in.

For those allowed inside to watch the NHL playoffs the, league has provided branded sanitizers. August, 2020. CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

The NHL is also trying to do their part in the push for social and racial justice. Over every section where the ushers would normally greet excited fans, the words ‘Black Lives Matter’ are posted. Around the arena, #WeSkateforBlackLives is prominently displayed. And no, not one player took a knee during the anthem.

Throughout the two arenas the NHL is playing, they have signs prominently displaying the words ‘Black Lives Matter.’ CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

When it came to the actual game, it felt like I was at an NHL All-Star game with strobe lights and a stage added for a camera to get another angle for TV.

The national anthems were sung and it seemed for a moment like everything was normal until they were done, and instead of the usual roar of the crowd, you heard the players binging their sticks on the ice. It was so quiet, you could hear a Colombus player yell “let’s go boys.” To put that into perspective I was sitting in the 300 level.

The Leafs and Blue Jackets face the Canadian Flag during the anthem on August 2, 2020. CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

During the game and commercials the league pumps some light crowd noise into the arena so at the odd time, you can hear a faint whistle. Truthfully, after a while you don’t really notice the fans not being in the arena.

The post-game was probably the weirdest experience. You are in a room, six-feet apart from the other reporters and talking to the player who is on video.

Members of the media gather to speak to the NHL players virtually after the game on August 2, 2020. CITYNEWS/Lindsay Dunn

It’s all just weird but playoff hockey is back and for at least a few hours a day it gives people a lot of joy, myself included.