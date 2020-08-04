Loading articles...

Vapotherm: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

EXETER, N.H. (AP) _ Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8 million in its second quarter.

The Exeter, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $35.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Vapotherm said it expects revenue in the range of $24 million to $28 million.

Vapotherm shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $53.36, more than tripling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VAPO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VAPO

The Associated Press

