Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
US conducts test flight of unarmed Minuteman 3 missile
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 4, 2020 9:46 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — An unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from California early Tuesday on a test flight to a target in the Pacific Ocean, the Air Force Global Strike Command said.
The missile blasted off at 12:21 a.m. from Vandenberg Air Force Base and its three reentry vehicles travelled 4,200 miles (6,759 kilometres) to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands as part of a developmental test, the command said from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.
Test launches are essential to sustaining the aging Minuteman 3 nuclear weapon system, Col. Omar Colbert, the 576th Flight Test Squadron commander, said in a statement.
The Air Force said test launches are not a reaction to world events.
The launch calendars are developed three to five years in advance, and planning for individual launches takes six months to a year.