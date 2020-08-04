Loading articles...

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up! Warner Bros.

3. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio,

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

7. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

8. The Game of Life 2, Marmalade Game Studio

9. True Skate , True Axis

10. Dark Sky weather, apple

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

2. Triller: Social Video Platform, Triller LLC

3. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

7. T-Mobile Scam Shield, T-Mobile

8. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Toca Life: Neighborhood, Toca Boca AB

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

7. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

10. Ultimate Custom Night, Clickteam, LLC

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. ZOOM Cloud Meetings, Zoom

2. Fruit Clinic, Lion Studios

3. Office Life 3D, Good Job Games

4. Tie Dye, Crazy Labs

5. Cube Surfer!, Voodoo

6. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

7. Disney+, Disney

8. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

9. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

10. Toca Life World: Build stories, Toca Boca AB

