The Latest: Inslee advances to November ballot
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 4, 2020 11:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 11:28 pm EDT
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Latest on Washington state’s primary election (all times local):
8:22 p.m.
Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee has advanced through Tuesday’s “top two” primary.
Inslee was leading decisively in early returns. More than 30 other people also ran in the gubernatorial primary, vying to face Inslee in the fall.
Republican police chief Loren Culp was finishing second as early ballots were counted. Culp is police chief of the town of Republic.
The 69-year-old Inslee is seeking a rare third term as governor, a decision he made after ending his presidential campaign last year. Governors in Washington state aren’t subject to term limits, though most haven’t served more than two terms. The last three-term governor in Washington was Republican Gov. Dan Evans, who served from 1965 until 1977.
Inslee is a former congressman and served as Democratic Governors Association chairman in 2018.
