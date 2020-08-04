Loading articles...

Boy, 16, charged in fatal North York shooting

Police investigate after a man was shot near Chester Le Boulevard on July 4, 2020. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man shot in North York in July.

Police were called to the Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East area on July 4 around 1:40 p.m. for reports of a person being shot.

Officers found a man with serious gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Chester Le Boulevard.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died of his injuries. The victim was later identified as Andre Charles, 43, of Toronto.

At the time of the shooting, police said two suspects were seen fleeing the area.

One of the suspects, Shamar Bailey, 21, of Toronto, was apprehended and charged with first-degree murder.

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, was arrested and charged.

Police are searching for a third suspect identified as Kwami Garrwood, 21, of Toronto. He is also wanted for first-degree murder.

Garrwood is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous.

