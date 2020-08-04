Loading articles...

Techne: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Techne Corp. (TECH) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $58.8 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The maker of medical testing and diagnostic products posted revenue of $175.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.6 million.

Techne shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TECH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TECH

The Associated Press

