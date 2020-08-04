Loading articles...

Sony: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

TOKYO (AP) _ Sony Corp. (SNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $2.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of $1.74.

The electronics and media company posted revenue of $18.31 billion in the period.

Sony shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNE

The Associated Press

