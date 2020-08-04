Loading articles...

Ryman Hospitality Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) on Tuesday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter. The results missed Wall Street expectations.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $90.7 million, or $1.65 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of $1.46 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $173.5 million, or $3.16 per share.

The hotel and resort real estate investment trust, based in Nashville, Tennessee, posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.1 million.

The company’s shares have fallen 65% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 59% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHP

The Associated Press

