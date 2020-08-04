Loading articles...

Porter pushes back reopening until Oct. 7

A file photo of a Porter Airlines plane. CITYNEWS

Porter Airlines has pushed back its return-to-service date to Oct. 7.

The company cites the Canada-U.S border closure and Atlantic Canada’s travel bubble as reasons behind the decision.

The airline was originally expected to reopen on Aug. 31.

Service has been suspended since March 21 because of COVID-19.

