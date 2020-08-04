Police release video of person of interest in violent Whitby assault

Durham Regional police investigators have released video of a person of interest in connection with the violent assault of a 50-year-old woman in Whitby last week.

The woman was reported missing late on July 28 and found by police officers the next morning near a creek in the area of Taunton Road East and Anderson Street just before 10 a.m. She was suffering from life-threatening injuries, consistent with an assault.

The video (attached above) released Tuesday shows a person of interest walking westbound on Taunton Road near Anderson Street between 8:50 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on July 28, following the female victim.

The unknown male is about 150 feet behind her and keeps pace with her as she walks westbound on the sidewalk.

The person of interest is decribed as a male with medium build, wearing a white t-shirt with dark sleeves, loose fitting shorts with a dark horizontal stripe down the side and dark socks and shoes.

Police say several vehicles drove by in both directions at the time and are asking for any drivers with dash cam footage to come forward.

Any witnesses can speak to police at a command post set up at 4240 Anderson Street in Whitby.

The victim remains in hospital in critical condition.