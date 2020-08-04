Loading articles...

NuVasive: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $50 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 49 cents per share.

The spinal device maker posted revenue of $203.6 million in the period.

NuVasive shares have declined 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $53.83, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NUVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NUVA

The Associated Press

