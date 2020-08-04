Loading articles...

Nova Measuring Instruments: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

REHOVOT, Israel (AP) _ Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NVMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.7 million.

The Rehovot, Israel-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The maker of monitoring systems used in chip manufacturing posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Nova Measuring Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 34 cents to 47 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $58 million to $66 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Nova Measuring Instruments shares have climbed 42% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 87% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVMI

The Associated Press

