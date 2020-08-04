Loading articles...

Northwest Pipe Co.: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $6 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $70 million in the period.

Northwest Pipe Co. shares have declined 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $25.51, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWPX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWPX

The Associated Press

