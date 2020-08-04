Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
NBCUniversal laying off workers amid pandemic pain
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 4, 2020 6:54 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT
Comcast’s NBCUniversal is having company-wide layoffs, a spokeswoman confirmed.
The layoffs affect less than 10% of the company’s employees, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. NBCUniversal has 35,000 full-time employees.
The coronavirus is hurting NBC’s business. In its most recent quarter, revenue slid 25% to $6.1 billion as the coronavirus pandemic shut down Hollywood and live sports. Advertisers have pulled back from TV, movies are delayed as theatres are largely shut down and theme parks were closed for most of the quarter. NBC reopened two of its parks, Universal Studios Japan and its Universal park in Orlando, Florida, in early June.
Other entertainment companies are also feeling the effects of the pandemic. Disney reported Tuesday that its revenue fell 42% to $11.8 billion in its most recent quarter.