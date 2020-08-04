Loading articles...

MUFG: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

TOKYO (AP) _ Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $1.71 billion.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for extraordinary items, came to 14 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $15.78 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.78 billion, beating Street forecasts.

The company’s shares closed at $3.80. A year ago, they were trading at $4.92.

