Match Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $66.4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, came to 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $555.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $528.7 million.

Match Group shares have dropped 57% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $107.57, a fall of 53% in the last 12 months.

