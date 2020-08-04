Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre.

Some local TV stations reported that the blast was at Beirut’s port.

A Powerful explosion has occured in Beirut. It's not yet clear what caused the blast. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/h7ayT5DKdK — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) August 4, 2020

BREAKING: Massive explosion in Beirut. Footage from the daily star office now in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/2uBsKP5wCH — Ghada Alsharif (@GhadaaSharif) August 4, 2020

