Massive explosion shakes Lebanon's capital Beirut

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

BEIRUT — A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of damages or casualties

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre.

Some local TV stations reported that the blast was at Beirut’s port.

The Associated Press

