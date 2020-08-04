Man critically injured in stabbing at Bloor and Dovercourt

A man suffered critical injuries after a stabbing in the Bloor Street west and Dovercourt Road area on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call in the area just after 7 p.m.

Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds and paramedics say his injuries are life-threatening. He was taken to hospital via emergency run.

Police say the suspect in the incident is a white male with a slim build and was last seen wearing red shorts and a dark t-shirt.