Man critically injured in stabbing at Bloor and Dovercourt

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man suffered critical injuries after a stabbing in the Bloor Street west and Dovercourt Road area on Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a call in the area just after 7 p.m.

Officers found a man with multiple stab wounds and paramedics say his injuries are life-threatening. He was taken to hospital via emergency run.

Police say the suspect in the incident is a white male with a slim build and was last seen wearing red shorts and a dark t-shirt.

