L.B. Foster: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ L.B. Foster Co. (FSTR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $523,000.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The railroad track manufacturer posted revenue of $145.8 million in the period.

L.B. Foster shares have declined 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.48, a fall of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FSTR

The Associated Press

