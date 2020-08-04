Loading articles...

J. Alexander's: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (JAX) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 47 cents per share.

The casual dining restaurants operator posted revenue of $27.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $4.30. A year ago, they were trading at $10.25.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JAX

The Associated Press

