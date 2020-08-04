Loading articles...

Invitae: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Invitae Corp. (NVTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $166.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of $1.29 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $45.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.8 million.

Invitae shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.11, an increase of 36% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVTA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVTA

The Associated Press

