Hyster-Yale Materials: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Aug 4, 2020

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.6 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $654.4 million in the period.

Hyster-Yale Materials shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $38.63, a decrease of 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HY

The Associated Press

