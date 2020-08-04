Loading articles...

Grizzly bear killed by wildlife officials after killing cow

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

BILLINGS, Mont. — Wildlife officials say they have killed a grizzly bear after it killed a cow on private land in southwestern Montana outside Yellowstone National Park

The adult male bear had killed a cow in Park County last week and was euthanized following consultations with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Grizzly bears are a protected species in the U.S. outside Alaska.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks said it was the second removal of a bear this year in the area of the state around Yellowstone.

In the previous case, a bear that had been taking food from camp sites and a house in the West Yellowstone area was captured and transferred to a local zoo.

Relocating bears is often not an option, according to wildlife officials. That’s because of competing land uses and because other grizzlies already occupy much of the best wildlife habitat following successful restoration efforts over the past few decades.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
NB 427 in the express just north of Rathburn the right shoulder is blocked with a collision #NB427
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:53 AM
Radar up to 7:49am August 4. Pack the umbrella you’ll need it at times. Chance of thunderstorms too. After today a…
Latest Weather
Read more