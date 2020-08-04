Loading articles...

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 8:44 am EDT

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) _ Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. (GLDD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $9 million.

The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.

The provider of dredging and dock-contracting services posted revenue of $167.9 million in the period.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares have declined 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLDD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLDD

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 25 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB Bayview/bloor ramp to SB DVP still partially blocked with a collision. Emerg now on scene.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 59 minutes ago
Radar up to 7:49am August 4. Pack the umbrella you’ll need it at times. Chance of thunderstorms too. After today a…
Latest Weather
Read more