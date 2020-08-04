2 injured in Brampton double stabbing

Two men are in hospital after a double stabbing overnight in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Lisa Street, in the Queen Street and Dixie Road area, just a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the stabbing happened after a fight broke out.

Two men, believe to be in their 20s, were rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Paramedics said the condition of one of the victims has improved and he’s currently considered stable.

Police say two suspects have been arrested.