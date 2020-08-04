Loading articles...

2 injured in Brampton double stabbing

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 5:45 am EDT

Peel police outside an apartment on Lisa Street after a double stabbing in Brampton, Aug. 4, 2020. CITYNEWS

Two men are in hospital after a double stabbing overnight in Brampton.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Lisa Street, in the Queen Street and Dixie Road area, just a little after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the stabbing happened after a fight broke out.

Two men, believe to be in their 20s, were rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Paramedics said the condition of one of the victims has improved and he’s currently considered stable.

Police say two suspects have been arrested.

