Coca-Cola Bottling: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) _ Coca-Cola Bottling Co. (COKE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $39.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $4.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.22 per share.

The Coca-Cola bottler posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

Coca-Cola Bottling shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $228.24, a decrease of 19% in the last 12 months.

