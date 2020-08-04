Loading articles...

Ares Capital: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $277 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The private equity firm posted revenue of $350 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349 million.

Ares Capital shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARCC

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 53 minutes ago
SB 427 South of Dundas express, the two right lanes are blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:13 AM
Radar up to 6:08am August 4
Latest Weather
Read more