Aqua Metals: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 5:44 pm EDT

MCCARRAN, Nev. (AP) _ Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its second quarter.

The McCarran, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.56.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AQMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AQMS

The Associated Press

