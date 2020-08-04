Loading articles...

Alleghany: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 4, 2020 at 11:14 pm EDT

NEW YORK (AP) _ Alleghany Corp. (Y) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $177.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $12.39. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 86 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance provider posted revenue of $2.23 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.01 billion.

Alleghany shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $525.75, a decrease of 22% in the last 12 months.

