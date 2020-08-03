Loading articles...

Zovio: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) _ Zovio Inc (ZVO) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $5.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $103.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.94. A year ago, they were trading at $3.83.

