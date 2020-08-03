Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 3, 2020 1:02 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 1:14 am EDT
This Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, satellite image released by NASA shows Typhoon Hagupit approaching Taiwan, center left. Vulnerable coastal areas of eastern China are being evacuated in anticipation of Typhoon Hagupit making landfall late Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, bringing gales and heavy rainfall at a time when much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)
BEIJING — Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China late Monday while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding.
Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour at its centre in the morning and was moving northwest at 25 kilometres (16 miles) per hour.
China’s National Meteorological Center said Hagupit is expected to come ashore between Zhejiang and Fujian provinces. Shanghai is expected to feel the effects.
In Fujian, coastal fisheries were evacuated, tourist spots were closed and construction sites ordered to suspend operations. Fishing boats were ordered to avoid seas expected to be impacted by the typhoon.
This year’s typhoon season has been relatively mild in China so far, although flooding since June along its major river systems has caused scores of deaths, forced around 2 million people to be evacuated and caused more than 49 billion yuan ($7 billion) in direct damages.