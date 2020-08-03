Loading articles...

US manufacturing shows further improvement in July

Last Updated Aug 3, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing improved again in July with a key gauge of activity rising for a second straight month.

The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 54.2 last month, up from a June reading of 52.6. Any reading above 50 signas that U.S. manufacturing is expanding.

The June increase had put the index back in expansion territory after it dipped below 50 in March, indicating a recession in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy.

Martin Crutsinger, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
#WBGardiner at Spadina - ALL LANES OPEN.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:41 AM
Retweeted @Simone_Gio: Exactly 50mm’s of rain fell in west Woodbridge ON. on Sunday August 2nd 2020 @ECCCWeatherON @KMacTWN @vaughanweather @jillt…
Latest Weather
Read more